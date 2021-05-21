In a narrow doubleheader, the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants softball team suffered their first loss this season, 3-1, against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on May18. But the Giants still came out on top in the second game, winning 8-7.
In a low-scoring first game, Zumbrota-Mazeppa took the lead early on with three home runs. The Cougars opened the bottom of the first with a home run and collected two consecutive homers in the second inning. Those few runs were crucial in a game where hits were rare.
It was very difficult for either team to score. The Giants struck out 1-2-3 in the first, fell in three consecutive outs in the second and struck out three times again in the third inning. Through the game, LS-H would strike out 13 times while collecting just three hits.
But Giants pitcher Chloe Brandt also posed a challenge to the Cougars. Brandt threw eight strikeouts and 63 strikes over 85 pitches while giving up just five hits. Hits were so few that the only way either team could score was with a home run.
LS-H finally had a chance to score in the fifth inning. Zoe Thomson hit a home run on a fly ball into left field. But without another homer, the Giants eventually fell 3-1 after two scoreless innings.
The Giants had more luck in the second game, this time taking a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Halle Bemmels opened with a double and was knocked in by a home run from Brandt for two runs total. The Cougars collected one run in the second inning.
The Giants jumped ahead in the fourth, adding four runs to their lead. Rhyan Fritz opened with a single and was pushed to second on a walk by Thomson. Morgan Gregersen traded places with Thomson and was held up on third while Fritz reached home on a double by Olivia Fritz. Gregersen score on a wild pitch, placing the Giants at 4-1. Samantha Wilbright grounded out and reached first while Fritz was tagged out before she could reach home. Sara Milam followed with a single and Makenna Borchardt knocked in Wilbright and Milam, boosting the Giants up 6-1.
But in the top of the fifth, the Cougars caught up. In a home run and four consecutive singles, Zumbrota-Mazeppa increased their score up to 6-4. LS-H scored another run in the fifth after Wilbright was knocked in on a single by Milam, but the Cougars tied up the game in the seventh with a three-run homer.
The game was pushed into extra innings on a 7-7 tie. The Cougars opened the eighth inning but were set back by a ground out caught by Borchardt. A Cougar singled and attempted to steal second, but was tagged out by Rhyan Fritz. Brandt then pitched a strikeout, knocking out the Cougars. Brand then opened the bottom of the inning on a walk, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on a single by Rhyan Fritz to win the game.
Brandt was the Giants' top scorer with two runs and two RBIs. Gregersen contributed two runs as well, while Bemmels, Rhyan Fritz, Samantha Wilbright and Milam contributed one run. Makenna Borchardt produced two RBIs as well.
Rhyan Fritz pitched for the first 4.2 innings, throwing one strikeout and 47 strikes over 70 pitches while giving up 10 hits. For the remaining 3.1 innings, Brandt threw five strikeouts and 40 strikes over 59 pitches while giving up three hits.