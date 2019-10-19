While the Clippers upped their game on both sides of the ball against St. Clair/Loyola on Wednesday, almost every mistake they made resulted in Spartan touchdown.
Played in Le Center, the 49-0 shutout was the last regular season game. Ranked seventh in the section, the Clippers take on second-seeded Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop in Winthrop on Tuesday.
Assistant coach Kyle Atherton acknowledged the positives, but said the Clippers need to play a complete game.
“There are good things in every game, but we can’t finish. We don’t have the attitude to finish. We see a lot of good things on the field, but as the game goes, they lose their confidence.”
With sophomore Jackson Meyer behind center for the injured Alex McCabe, the Clippers punted six times, turned the ball over on downs twice, and had four turnovers.
Aided by a couple of pass interference calls and a facemask penalty, it looked like the Clippers might score from the Spartan 5 late in the fourth quarter to prevent the shutout. But, par for the course, the game ended when the snap skidded across the turf.
In SC/L’s second possession, Jerren Jobe stopped a 60-yard run at the Clipper 5, but on the next play, the Spartans rolled right for their first touchdown.
Stopping the Spartans on three-straight series, the Clipper defense was effective, but the Spartans picked up a fumble on a pass pay to score from 26 yards out with 3:11 left in the half. After blocking a punt, the Spartans scored on a 40-yard pass to go up 21-0 with 1:40 left in the half
While the Clippers were still very much in the game, the Spartans pounced on a missed lateral pass during the Clippers’ first series after the break. After driving 29 yards in five plays, they were up 28 to zero.
It looked like the Clippers might score late in the third quarter when Cameron Seely recovered a fumble on Cleveland punt that put the Clippers on the Loyola 27, but seven plays later, a Spartan defender grabbed a Meyer pass and took it 90 yards before Tommy Kennedy made a touchdown-saving tackle.
But on the Clipper 2, it took just one play for the Spartans to score again. With the PAT boot, they were ahead comfortably 35-0.
After the Clippers dropped the ensuing kickoff, the Spartans again took advantage, driving 34 yards in six plays with the TD coming on a 20-yard toss with 11:07 left in the fourth quarter. The Spartans dropped Meyer for an 18-yard loss on the ensuing series and scored again after the Clipper punt, moving 62 yards in five plays with the TD coming on a 48-yard throw for their final touchdown.
While Atherton recognizes the team is hampered by injury and has gone up a competitive level, he feels the Clippers’ winning tradition should have made the season better.
“We played the whole game with our top six players not playing. That’s half of our squad. We have so many 10th graders playing because everyone’s hurt, but at the same time they’ve got to realize we have to practice like we’re going to be in it. We are two years removed from not losing a home game, and then all of a sudden we’re 1-7. We’re not coaching any differently. Yes it’s 11-man, but there are four games that we should have competed in, and we did, and this game we should have competed too, but it ended up 49 to nothing.”
Meyer completed 15 of 27 pass attempts for 159 yards. He gave up two interceptions. Isaac Mueller pulled down six catches for 55 yards. Jobe had five catches for 58 yards, and Brock Olson had three catches for 21 yards.
Kennedy had nine tackles. Seely made 11 tackles with one behind the line and had one fumble recovery.
GFW is 6-2 with loses to Martin County West and Maple River.