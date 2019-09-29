Le Sueur, MN (56058)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening followed by isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.