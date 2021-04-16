The shorthanded Tri-City United girls track and field team finished a close second in the four-team Lake Crystal-Welcome Memorial Invite on Thursday.
Scores showed: 1) LCWM/Nicollet 102.5; 2) Tri-City United 81.5; 3) Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 49 and 4) Loyola/Cleveland 34.
“We were missing several girls tonight,” TCU girls head coach Brian Fogal said. “The ones that were able to compete did really well.
“We are getting better each week. and our work ethic in practice has been really good.
The Titan girls won three relays.
The 4x800 relay team of Megan Marek, Makayla Erickson, Gaby Dahlke and Yasmin Ruiz won. The 4x100 team of Alexis Marcussen, Rhia Krautkramer, Erika Kadrlik and Nora Titus finished first. The 4x200 team of Grace Hennen, Marissa Dull, Rhia Krautkramer and Nora Titus won.
Erika Kadrlik also was champion in the long and triple jump. Kathleen Pichotta won the two mile.
TCU boys finished even closer to first: 1) LCWM/Nicollet 91; 2) Tri-City United 89; 3) Loyola/Cleveland 48 and 4) Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 47.
The Titans had six first placers including two double winners. Henry Schendel doubled up with first places in the shot put and discus throw.
Marco Reyes led the Titans in a 1-2-3-4-5 finish in the 400-meter run, and Reyes also landed first in the triple jump. Janik Wagner finished first in the 100 dash.
The Titans’ 4x200 relay team also crossed the finish line first in 1:44.21.