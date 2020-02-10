In a tale of two halves, St. Peter girls basketball team gained its shooting touch in the second half and turned a close game into a 62-37 blowout over Le Sueur-Henderson Monday at Le Sueur.
"In the first half, we were getting wide open shots, but we weren't making them," St. Peter coach Bob Southworth said. "In the second half, we were 5 of 7 from 3." The Saints were 1 of 9 in the first half.
Trailing 20-18 after a basket by LSH forward Morgan Goettlicher, the Saints went on an 8-0 run to take a 24-20 lead at halftime. led by just 24-20 at halftime. St. Peter forward Lilly Ruffin hit a pair of baskets to give the Saints a 22-20 lead. Guard Rhyan Holmgren made it 24-20, and forward Sarah Conlon finished off the scoring at the buzzer with a driving layup. to make it 26-20.
The Saints continued to score 42 seconds into the second half with the first of three 3-pointers by game-higher scorer, guard Josie Wiebusch who finished with 19 points, including 3 of 6 on 3-point shots.. Conlon made it 31-20, and the Saints continued to build on the lead the rest of the way.
Wiebusch also led the Saints with four assists and four steals and pulled down six rebounds.
Kelly also finished with double figures in scoring with 13 points, including one 3-pointer, and picked up six rebounds, three assists and one blocked shot.
Holmgren ended up with nine points, four rebounds, one steal and one blocked shot.
Also for the Saints, guard Abby Haggenmiller scored eight points, including 2 of 2 on 3-pointers. Conlon and Lilly Ruffin made six points each, and Maddie More had one point and three steals. Ruffin led with eight rebounds and three blocked shots. Guard Emma Jones collected three assists, three rebounds and two steals. Guard Maddi Kamm had one assist, two steals and one rebounds.
Goettlicher led the Giants with 12 points and one block. Forward Lauren Gregersen scored nine points. Forward Kyla Samora and Guard Olivia Fritz had seven points each. Guard Samantha Wilbright netted two points.
"Le Sueur played hard," Southworth said. "Their zone defense gave up problems early. We couldn't really get the ball inside, and we weren't knocking down shots. Whenever you play zone and you make a couple of outside shots, that opens everything else up. We got some good production out of our guards today (36 points). Saturday we only had five points from our guards."
St. Peter (18-5, 8-1 Big South Conference) has two games left in the regular season: at Fairmont (13-8, 5-4) on Friday and against Worthington (11-9) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 at St. Peter. The Saints beat the Cardinals 57-29 earlier this season. "Fairmont will be a tough game for us," Southworth said. "They're getting better."
LS-H (5-17) had three games left: Tuesday against Southwest Christian at Le Sueur, Friday at Belle Plaine and Monday against Cleveland at Le Sueur. All begin at 7:15 p.m.
St. Peter 24 38 62
LS_H 20 17 37