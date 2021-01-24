With four players in double figures, Cleveland boys basketball team showed good balanced scoring Thursday in defeating Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 76-60 in the Cleveland home opener.
Senior center Ben Holden led the Cleveland attack with a double-double of 27 points and 14 rebounds.
Also scoring in double digits, Cleveland senior point guard Isaac Mueller netted 17 points, senior guard Alex McCabe netted 15 points, and senior forward Eric Rohlfing contributed 10 points and handed off a team-high four assists.
It was the season opener for LCWM (0-1).
Cleveland (2-0) remains at home at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday against Madelia (0-1) and 7:15 p.m. Friday against Truman/Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain (2-0).