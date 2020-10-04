Coaches
Mike May, 9 seasons
Eric Lewis, Stan Legg, Dana Owens, Jared Thelemann, Mitchell Borchardt
Key Players
Zach Berndt- SR. QB/ OLB, All-District HM 2 time 2,000-plus passing yards in career. *captain
Lukas Graff- Sr. RB/ILB- Two-way starter * Captain
Mason Reinhardt RB/ILB- Started on defense last season.
Gage Bishop JR. OL/DL- Saw action as a freshman. Started both ways last season.
Isaias Sanchez- OL/DL returning OL starter from last season.
David Gupton- WR/ DB Saw considerable playing time last season on offense and defense.
Nathan Gregersen- WR/DB Saw considerable playing time last season.
Keep Your Eye On
Will Davis So. OL/DL- Started 2 games last season on the offensive line. Look for him to have an expanded role this season.
Mikey Noel JR. OL/DL- Saw some time on the offensive line last season. He will be one of our mainstays on the offensive line.
Jesse Mercado SR. WR/DB- Special teams stand out the last couple season look for him to take on a bigger role in his senior season.
Moved on
Nolan Maczkowicz, Tommy Gupton, Brandon Stolley, Matt Skelly, Tanner Tellijohn, Josiah Faltin, Justin Rabaey, Will Becker
2019 Recap
1-8 record. "We were a young team that showed a lot of improvement towards the end of the season," May said.
2020 Season Outlook
"We are still a very young team," May said. "Practice and procedures are a little different than they have been in the past. We have a lot to get ready and a shorter amount of time to get it done in. The favorites in the section are still Blue Earth and Maple River. They have strong programs and are always near the top of the section. Our district schedule is a little different this year. We are playing some of the bigger schools in the district, and bringing back some old rivalries of our days in the MRC."
Coach Comments
"It has been an interesting 2020 season. We are glad we are getting the opportunity to play this season and want to make the most of it for our seniors and program." — Mike May, head coach
By The Numbers
11 — total returning letter winners
5 — returning starters from last season