Mankato Loyola/Cleveland senior Tyler Erickson led Le Sueur County area boys runners, placing fourth out of 128 finishers in 17 minutes, 37.4 seconds over 5,000 meters in the Section 2A cross country championships Tuesday, Oct. 13 at Montgomery National Golf Club.
Senior Caleb Rivera led St. James to the team title by placing first in 16:34.6. Runner-up, Belle Plaine sophomore, Emmet Gerres finished in 17:08.6.
Also for the Crusaders, who finished 15th out of 19 teams. freshman Nathan Strobel placed 70th in 21:31.06, seventh-grader Soren Kelly 95th in 21:37.79, sophomore James Younge 102nd in 22:02.15, freshman Andrew Bublotz 105th in 22:05.22, Sam Kotulski 111th in 22:40.66 and freshman Jorden Rossow 112th in 22:44.97.
Junior Connor Antony led Tri-City United in 28th place (19:01.89). TCU placed ninth as a team.
Also for the Titans, sophomore Dante Jubarian placed 33rd in 19:17.68, sophomore Michael Pichotta 44th in 19:37.82, junior Austin Rutt 63rd in 20:10.89, senior Thomas Bulger 66th in 20:23.09, eighth-grader Ayden Balma 79th in 20:54.22 and senior Aidan McNamara 86th in 21:12.48.
Sophomore Riley Theleman led Le Sueur-Henderson with a 69th-place finish in 20:29.53. The Giants ended up 16th as a team.
Also for the Giants, junior Dylan Novak finished 76th in 20:47.49, senior Sam Menne 81st in 20:58.34, freshman Grant Adams 89th in 21:15.40, sophomore Jacob Eibs 96th in 21:41.24, eighth-grader Josiah Juarez 106th in 22:07.73 and sophomore Cayden Luna 115th in 23:02.06
The team standings showed: 1. St. James 52, 2. Glencoe-Silver Lake 120, 3. Belle Plaine 124, 4. Norwood Young America 132, 5. Medford 155, 6. Sibley East 164, 7. Maple River 175, 8. LCWM/Nicollet 234, 9. TCU 234, 10. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 295, 11. New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 298, 12. Minnesota Valley Lutheran 314, 13. Sleepy Eye St. Mary's-Sleepy Eye Public/New Ulm Cathedral 322, 14. Madelia/Truman/GHEC/Martin Luther 37, 15. Mankato Loyola/Cleveland 376, 16. LS-H 411, 17. Unitd South Central/Alden-Conger 425, 18. Blue Earth Area 430 and Gibbon-Fairfax-Wintrop 507.