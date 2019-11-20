With the start of another season of Le Sueur-Henderson boys basketball approaching, the titles of team captains have been passed down to a close group of four who have played basketball together since elementary school: junior Zach Berndt, junior Dominic Drent, senior Ethan Steiger and senior Nolan Maczkowicz.
“It feels good,” said Maczkowicz. “I think all four of us are a bunch of really good leaders and can take charge out there when we want.”
Working together on the court isn’t anything new for this group of captains. Beyond their experience on the Le Sueur-Henderson team, the boys have played basketball together since primary school. Drent stated that he’s been playing with his teammates, “Ever since I can remember. Just as soon as we could start playing basketball.”
“We started competitively in fifth grade, but we’ve been playing basketball since we were like in kindergarten,” Berndt added.
“We’ve always known each other throughout and growing up,” Maczkowicz chimed in.
“It’s a really close group,” Berndt continued.
The group never stopped playing and kept up with the sport for a sense of achievement, the love of playing it, the support from family and coaches, but above all, the bonds they’ve shared as a team.
“It’s always fun to play with you buddies and stuff so that’s something you always look forward to,” said Berndt.
“In the years before with the group of seniors we had it was very rambunctious,” Maczkowicz continued. “It’s been very fun to play. This year we haven’t had the chance to make a lot of memories, it’s only the second day, but I’m sure there will be plenty to come.”
This season is sure to not just be memorable, but competitive as well. The teams playing in the conference are all very close in talent level and the Giants have lost eight of their seniors from last season. Practices have been focused on not just getting the team into shape for the season, but also preparing some of the players new to varsity this year. As Steiger describes it, practices have been “intense.”
For the team, these intense practices may be worth it if they can achieve their goals this season and the captains are optimistic about their chances.
“Home game for playoffs, that’s definitely step one,” said Maczkowicz. “A top four seed to strive for.”
“We lost a lot of talent, but I feel like we got a lot of guys coming back that could really contribute, so I have high hopes for the season,” said Berndt.
Above all else, the team captains are sure of their abilities to act as leaders for their fellow teammates.
“We play strongly out there. We’re all leaders and we’ve been leaders for a very long time so it’s nothing more than a title,” said Berndt. “I think either way if we were captains or not, we would display the captain type of leadership abilities whether we got it or not. I just think it’s still in our sport to go out there and try to lead guys and get guys on their task and stuff. That’s what all four of us have done since we’ve been little is push guys in the right direction.”