The Tri-City United weightlifting team ended their regular season on Saturday with ten athletes competing and all ten setting personal records. But its not the end of the season for the Titans as they prepare to send Annabelle Davies and Morgan Meier to the state meet at Moorehead on April 10.
The weightlifting team also gained plenty of new blood this year. Between the team’s 14 athletes, six are new to the team — Elizabeth Odenthal, Jake Kroyer, Mavrick Birdsell, Jaxson Allen, Max Krautkremer and Kyra Newman. There were also plenty of returning lifters including Lucy Fleek, Madeline Kempenich, Morgan Meier, Caleigh Hoefs and Lexi Factor alongside team captains Ella Rise, Annabelle Davies and senior Alexis Neubauer, who ended her TCU weightlifting career at the latest meet.
Among the boys, Jake Kroyer earned a personal record with a total 122 kg between a 53 kg snatch and a 69 kg clean and jerk, topping his previous record of 103 kg. Jaxson Allen beat his 94 kg score from February with a total 103 kg with a 46 kg snatch and a 57 clean and jerk. Maverick Birdsell and Max Krautkramer did not participate at the March meet, and ended the season with 102 kg and 99 kg records respectively.
Among the girls, Morgan Meier earned a state-qualifying lift of 75 kg, lifting 20 kg more than her own weight with a 30 kg snatch and a 45 kg clean and jerk. Fellow state qualifier Annabelle Davies did not participate in the latest meet, having earned a qualifying total of 105 kg in February, 50 kg more than her own weight.
Alexis Neubauer ended weightlifting career with a 91 kg personal record, topping her previous 87 kg lift with a 42 kg snatch and a 49 kg clean and jerk. Ella Rise took home an 85 kg personal record with a 35 kg snatch and 50 kg clean and jerk. Madeline Krautkramer claimed 82 kg between a 34kg snatch and a 48 kg clean and jerk. Elizabeth Odenthal lifted a total 90 kg with 38 snatch and 52 kg clean and jerk.
Between a 29 kg snatch and a 36 kg clean and jerk, Lucy Fleek earned a PR of 65 kg, Caleigh Hoefs lifted a total 67 kg with a 30 kg snatch and 37 kg clean and jerk. Finally, Kyra Newman attended her first meet of the season and lifted 46 kg with 20 kg in the snatch and 26 in the clean and jerk.