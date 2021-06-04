Four Le Sueur-Henderson girls and one boy have qualified for the Section 2A track and field championships after finishing in the top four in the Subsection 7 meet Thursday at Le Sueur.
Triple qualifier Dylan Novak made it with a trio of first places in the long jump (19-10.5), 200 dash (23.42) and the 300 hurdles (41.27).
Emily Sullivan also made it with three first places in the wheelchair 100 (32.94) and 200 (1:05.12) dashes and the wheelchair shot put (10-5.5).
Also for the LS-H girls, Hailey Juarez won the 1600 run (5:42), Lexi Terwedo took third in the 800 run (2:38.76), and Drea Terwedo finished fourth in the 200 run (29.10).
"Although the day was hot and the sun was draining, we had multiple athletes who PR's, which has been a wonderful constant during our season," LS-H head coach Sue Hynes said. "Our athletes have continued to push and challenge themselves. Our five athletes advancing to sections are excited and will be ready for next Saturday."
Other point getters for the Giant girls included Drea Terwedo sixth in the 100 hurdles (18.79), Lauren Menne eighth in the 300 hurdles (55.38), Juarez sixth in the 800 (2:45.06) and Lexi Terwedo fifth in the pole vault (7-0).
Others scoring points for the Giant boys were: Jacob Eibs seventh in teh 400 dash (55.84), Riley Thelemann eighth in the 300 hurdles (47.05) and seventh in the pole vault (8-0), Liam West seventh in the 200 dash (25.33), Owen Greisen eighth in the 3200 run (13:33.94), Justin Terwedo seventh in the triple jump (36-4.5) and Isaias Sanchez eighth in the shot put (34-7.25). b
Belle Plaine won the girls and boys team subsection championships. LS-H placed sixth in both divisions.
Girls' rankings showed: 1) Belle Plaine 286, 2) Sibley East 103.50, 3) TCU 95.50, 4) Minnesota Valley Lutheran 90.50, 5) G-F-W 53.50 and 6) LS-H 43.
Boys' standings showed: 1) Belle Plaine 191, 2) Sibley East 179, 3) TCU 111, 4) G-F-W 69, 5) MVL 67 and 6) LS-H 51.