As versatile as they come, Carlie Brandt, of Le Sueur-Henderson, is one of three University of Minnesota Gophers softball players who are returning for their senior season in 2021.
Three others also are coming back for their fifth year of eligibility: pitcher Amber Fiser, center fielder Brooke Vander Heide and third baseman Katelyn Kemmetmueller.
The coronavirus pandemic cut their season short in 2020, so the NCAA granted them an opportunity to play a fifth year.
A utility player, Brandt has played every position except catcher for the Gophers. This season she played mostly shortstop.
"Having the season cut short and come to an end so abruptly was challenging for sure," Brandt said. "At the time that it happened, there were many unknowns about the future which made for many emotions — I was unsure of whether my time playing the game I love was done forever. It is a constant reminder to put things in perspective because while season getting cancelled is a challenge, this is so much bigger than softball and all sports — the health and safety of everyone is more important."
Brandt, one of the most prolific players in Le Sueur-Henderson softball history, said she decided to come back for a fifth season, because it’s an opportunity for more growth.
"Being able to put that jersey on and represent this great university and state of Minnesota is an honor and something I take lot of pride in," Brandt said. "I am so grateful to be surrounded by such amazing people. Not only do I get to continue playing the game I love for one more year, I have the opportunity to earn my master’s degree. (Major for undergrad – Sport Management) (Masters – Sport Management M.Ed. Program)."
Brandt said she and her teammates "are so happy to get a second chance at our senior season. Something we always talk about is if you know better, you do better. Using our past experiences will strengthen our game and team culture for the upcoming year. Our senior class is glad that we get to come back together and have a choice when our careers end. We have aspirations to compete for championships in the Big Ten & on the biggest stage — at the Women’s College World Series."
She added, "I love being a Gopher because it is something so much bigger than myself. Representing this state such a privilege and unique opportunity. 'I come as one, but I stand as 10,000.' Feeling the love and power of a whole state rally behind you brings a whole new level of appreciation to the game."
Softball has been Brandt's lifetime love.
"The thing that I love about softball the most is how in game that I have been playing my whole life, each day I am constantly learning and finding ways to grow my game and develop more leadership skills. Work ethic, passion, confidence, accountability and fearlessness are just a few of the qualities that softball has instilled in me with the help of some very influential leaders along the way. This game has so much to offer, and I am lucky to still get to learn from it for another year."