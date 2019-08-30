The joint Tri-City United and Le Sueur-Henderson girls swim and dive team faced off against Mankato East for its first meet of the season. Though the team didn’t take home any first-place trophies, Coach Kristen Munden says the Titans/Giants saw some improvements from last year.
“For our first meet of the season, this was a fun one,” said Munden. “Mankato East is always so welcoming to their facility. We have a strong returning group of girls that showed significant improvements from their end of season times in 2018. Many of the girls have found their race to focus on during practice. Our newer group of swimmers did not disappoint. Their hard work and persistence certainly showed during each race in the meet. Many of them swam in their first ever swim meet tonight. I’m very proud.”
The girls swim team had their strongest finish in the 100m backstroke. Freshman Ellie Sladek placed third with a time of 1:17.00 and sophomore Kacie Traxler shaved off 3 seconds to earn fifth.
TCU/LS-H had several other high ranking swimmers. In the 50m free varsity, eighth grader Natalie Lundahl placed in fourth with a time of 30.82. Eight grader Mallorie Plut also finished her race, the 100m free varsity, in fourth at a time of 1:09.48. She was closely followed by senior Josephine Hatlevig, who finished in 1:11.31 in fifth.
In the 200m freestyle relay, the team of sophomore Mackenzie Marks, eighth-grader Kaylee Berger, freshman Ellie Sladek and eighth-grader Natalie Lundahl took home a fourth-place finish, completing the relay in 2:07.88
The team’s sole varsity diver, sophomore Kacie Traxler, took fifth in the competition after earning a score of 85.90
Coach Munden said that these times are the result of the hard work the girls have put in.
“Coach Dave has been working with the girls after swimming a 2-hour practice to teach them the ins and outs of diving,” said Munden. “Their hard work and dedication shows in their willingness to keep trying and never giving up attitude. The girls are both diving and swimming which takes even more patience and balance.”
The next varsity swim and dive meet is on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. The Titans/Giants will face off against Albert Lea in an away meet.