It was a real nailbiter for the Tri-City United girls basketball team on Tuesday, Feb. 4. The Titans racked up an impressive score, but Zumbrota Mazeppa clinched a 79-72 win.
“Our team did a lot of things right tonight, especially on the offensive end,” said TCU coach Eric Specht. “The girls did an excellent job limiting our turnovers, which led to more scoring opportunities. We shot our free throws at a much higher percentage than we previously have.”
The Titans had plenty of high scorers including Erica Jackson, Grace Factor and Jess Dull. Jackson led the team overall with 24 points which she accumulated with six successful 3-point shots and 4 out of 4 free throws.
Grace Factor added 20 points to the Titans' total and captured the most rebounds of the game with 10. Jess Dull was right behind with 19 points and 9 rebounds. Dull also scored 87 percent of her free throws with 7 of 8.
“Jess Dull and Grace Factor did a nice job attacking Zumbrota's 2-3 zone,” said Specht. “Erica Jackson shot the ball well from the outside for us. “
While the girls shored up an aggressive offense, Specht found that the team was weaker on defense and Zumbrota Mazeppa earned too many opportunities to score.
“Obviously, when you give up 79 points our defense is an area we can improve,” said Specht. “We fouled a little too much tonight, allowing ZM 34 free throw attempts. I also thought our defensive rotation was slow. That said, Zumbrota moved the ball well and hit their outside shots (11 made 3-point baskets).”
The TCU girls basketball team will have their next game on Thursday, Feb. 6 where they will travel to Le Sueur-Henderson at 7:30 p.m.