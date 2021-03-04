Four different players scored as the Minnesota River Bulldogs girls hockey team topped the Fairmont Cardinals 4-1 on Thursday at Martin County Fair Arena.
Linemates Anna Pavlo and Emma Seaver led the Bulldogs' attack with a goal and two assists each. Pavlo's team-leading season totals moved to 15 goals and 20 assists for 35 points, while Seaver upped to 7-9-16.
Adrianna Bixby also had multiple points with a goal and an assist to improve to 7-6-13 on the season.
Makenna Mueller scored the final goal for the Bulldogs, assisted by Lucy Kleschult. It was Mueller fourth goal and seventh point this season.
The Bulldogs took a 1-0 lead at 9:15 of the first period on a goal by Bixby, assisted by Seaver and Pavlo.
Pavlo scored from Bixby and Seaver at 5:29 of the second period to up the Bulldogs lead to 2-0.
Seaver then got into the scoring action with a goal, assisted by Pavlo and Sofie Wilson, to make it 3-0 at 16:15 of the second period.
Fairmont finally scored at 4:08 of the third period to cut the Bulldogs' lead to 3-1.
Mueller capped off the scoring on a power-play goal, assisted by Kleschult at 12:37, for the 4-1 win.
The Bulldogs held a 36-15 shots on goal advantage. Bulldogs goalie Amelia Messer made 14 saves for the win.
The Bulldogs (8-6 overall, 8-4 Big South Conference and the Cardinals (4-9, 3-7) will meet again at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 11 at Le Sueur Community Center.
Another game has been added to the Bulldogs' schedule at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 6 at Waseca (0-13, 0-12) to make up for the lost game with Minnehaha United due to the snow storm earlier this year.