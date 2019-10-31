The Minnesota River Bulldogs girls hockey team underachieved last season, finishing 8-16-1 overall and 6-7-1 in the Big South Conference, good for fifth place.
"We fell sometimes during games," junior tri-captain/left wing Nicole "Colie" McCabe said. "We'd get down on ourselves if the team would score before us. That would get to our head. This year, if we work on not letting it get to our head, we'll do a lot better.
"I'm excited because I think we're going to be a lot better than people think. We've been working so hard and working well together. I think this will be a different kind of season for us.
"We want to be a little bit higher in our conference, may be get like third. We've growing a lot as team because we've played with each other so much. I think we'll do a lot better this year winning and scoring together."
Senior tri-captain/center Keely Olness also likes the team's prospects for this season.
"I think if we work hard, we'll definitely do better than we did last year," Olness said. "Our goalie (senior Madi Kisor) is more experienced this year. Other goalie is sophomore Amilia Messer, who played junior varsity last year.We have a new coach (Madison Bergren). She's from Gustavus. She's a got lot of knowledge, so she'll help a lot. Also returning are assistant coaches Dave Swanberg and Tori Sinell and head coach Tom Blaido.
Senior tri-captain/defender Ella "Boomer" Boomgaarden said: "We can do better than we did last year. Madi had the whole summer where she experienced more as our goalie. We have a lot of returning players. We lost four, but at the least the rest of the team is back, 16 returning varsity players."
Many of the girls attended camps and clinics over the summer to get better. That included the four-on-four league and Game 7 Camp in Mankato. Blaido had his own camp a couple times a week in Le Sueur. Some players went to camps in the Twin Cities and other towns.
"A lot of girls did strength and conditioning which helps and a lot of girls did summer sports and fall sports which gets them in better shape to play hockey," Boomgaarden said.
"It's a good way for us to pass with each other and work with each other," McCabe said.
Olness centered the No. 1 forward line with McCabe and Kylie Dunning the last three years. Dunning graduated, so there will be a new player in the threesome. So far sophomore Sophia Doherty is playing the right wing.
The entire second line of junior wing Emma Seaver, sophomore center Anna Pavlo, freshman wing Adrianna Bixby also returns.
Other defenders returning include junior Mary Rella from Belle Plaine, sophomore Lucy Kleschult and freshman Sofia Wilson. The Bulldogs lost Elle Seaver and Whitney Weick to graduation.
The Bulldogs have just four seniors: Olness, Boomgaarden, Kisor and center Karina Leske,
"We have a lot of eighth-graders and ninth-graders," Olness said.
What are your individual strengths?
Olness: "Individually I see the ice very well. I can make plays. And I think my shot's gotten a lot better from last year."
Boomgaarden: "I think I am a good passer. I'm not very quick, but I'm good at being in position and helping with the goalie. I'm pretty physical, too."
McCabe: "Passing. Knowing where the play's going to be. I understand the aspect of how people are going to pass. Keely normally is our good shooter, so if we pass it to her, we'll get shots."
What do you need to work on?
Olness: "Battles in the corners and quicker getting the puck out of corners. Being the first one there winning battles. I need to move my feet more in the corner."
Boomgaarden: ""I need to work on the skills. I'm not a very good offensive player, so definitely getting more into the offensive zone. I'm going to try to take it up more."
McCabe: "I need to work on my shooting and being able to see the ice sometimes. Sometimes I just see parts of it."
What are your individual and team goals?
Olness: "I want to first of all create opportunities for girls to get together and hang out. I want to bring the team together and make them all have fun. When you're having fun, it's a lot easier to play hockey. Sometimes when you're mad, it just doesn't go very well. I want to push them too as a captain and as a role model."
Boomgaarden: "My individual goals are as a captain to unite the team more and be that leader to look up to. My team goal is to play every game well and get along."
McCabe: "Individually and as a team to score more and to work well together. Team goal is to win a couple of more games and try to get a .500 record."
What are the team strengths?
Olness: "I think we're a very fast team. We have a lot more experience than a lot of teams do. Our younger girls do camps in the summer. It's not just varsity girls."
Boomgaarden: "We have a lot of speed and strength. We have a lot of young girls which is also helpful them playing up. We don't have a ton of older girls playing, so a lot of the younger girls get to play, and I think that's a good opportunity for them to grow. Our defense has a lot of strength in our shots."
McCabe: "Team strength is definitely being able to communicate with each other. We all have individual components that make us work really well together."
What does the team need to work on?
Olness: "We need to work on our passing and working together as lines. Being able to make plays and being creative on the ice."
McCabe: "We all need to work on our shooting and stick handing to get around girls. Once we get to do that, we'll be a much better team."
Boomgaarden: "As a team we need to work on passing and hard shots that can get past the goalie."