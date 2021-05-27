The Tri-City United softball team wrapped up its game against Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop early with a knockout performance. In just five innings, the Titans defeated GFW 11-1.
Molly Closser opened the first inning with a single and was promptly doubled in by Ellaina Novak.
TCU racked up four more runs in the second. Payton Singleton reached first on an error, walked to second, advanced to third on a single by Ava Peterson and scored on a single by Lexi Factor. Kacie Traxler followed by stealing home. Closser and Novak walked on base and Anastasia Rynda singled Factor and Closser home for a total five runs.
The Titans continued to advance the lead. Traxler singled in the third, reached second on a passed ball and scored on a single by Peterson. GFW finally scored on two errors and a single, but it didn’t hold the Titans back.
At the top of the fourth, TCU added three runs to the board. Novak and Savannah Squires singled, and Traxler batted both Titans in with a single. Peterson followed up with a triple and sent Traxler home.
Up 9-1, the Titans finished off GFW in the fifth. Brooke Blaschko made an aggressive play and stole second and third off a single before scoring on an error by the catcher. Closser then walked, stole second and third, and scored on a sacrifice fly by Rynda.
Closser and Kacie Traxler led the Titans with three runs each while Blaschko, Novak, Squires and Factor each contributed one. Traxler and Ava Peterson led the team with two RBIs.
Novak pitched for all five innings, threw 42 strikes and six strikeouts over 55 pitches, while giving up four hits.