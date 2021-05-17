The Le Sueur-Henderson/Cleveland Sibley East girls golf team had its best 18-hole round of the season, shooting a 395 and securing second place for the year in the Minnesota River Conference Monday, May 17 at the New Prague Country Club.
The Giants ended up second in overall season standings: 1. Southwest Christian 1174, 2. LS-H/C/SE 1210, 3. Belle Plaine 1525, 4. Tri-City United 1617 and Mayer Lutheran incomplete
MaKenna Reinhardt — for the third year in a row — took home the MVP honors in the MRC shooting her season best 83 at the match. She had an average of 42 on the season for 9 holes.
Allison Cink (94) also took home an all-conference medal as an eighth grader averaging 48 on the year.
"Allison is looking to be one of the best in the MRC next year," Giants head coach Rod Reinhardt said.
Darbi Dunning (105) who had her worst nine of the season followed it with her best nine. "She really rebounded well and showed how good she really can play on her last nine," Reinhardt said. Darbi was an honorable mention for the MRC averaging 52 on the year.
Cooper Vanden Einde continues her improvement shooting a 113. Peyton Hartmann came in with a 126 followed by Sofie Wilson's 152.
Girls will be preparing for the Section 2AA tournament that will take place on the same course June 1.
"With two more weeks of practice and their experience at this course they have a good chance for a high finish," Reinahrdt said.
The Giant boys had their best 18-hole match of the year, shooting a 404 at New Prague Country Club and taking 4th place at the day's event.
Overall season standings showed: 1. SWC 966, 2. TCU 1168, 3. BP 1237, 4. Mayer 1293, 5. LS-H incomplete.
"This young team is getting a lot of experience this year and is looking to be one of the top teams for years to come," Reinhardt said.
"Firing a nice round of 95, Ayden Christ continues to be the dominant player for the Giants and received an honorable mention for all conference. Jack 'consistent' Feterl shot a 98. Look for Ayden and Jack to be at the top of the MRC next year.
Dakota Alitz from Cleveland shot his personal best round of 102, and JD Reinhardt came in with a 109.
Captains Jack Steinborn (117) and Zack Sullivan 116 rounded out the scoring for the Giants.
"The Giants boys' team is very young and were not expected to finish high in the MRC this year but had some very respectable scoring, and I believe will be the team to beat next year," Reinhardt said.