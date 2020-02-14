The No. 11 seeded Le Sueur-Henderson wrestling team (1-21) closed out its season on Thursday, Feb. 13 after falling to the seeded No. 6 Westfield Razorbacks in the opening round of the Section 2A tournament at Kenyon-Wanamingo. Though the Giants' wrestlers claimed some victories, the Razorbacks blitzed through six consecutive matches to defeat the Giants 60-15.
The Razorbacks put the Giants at a disadvantage out of the gate, earning four wins at the start of the meet through three falls and a decision in their favor.
However, the Giants came back swinging. At 132 pounds, Dylan Novak cut off the Razorbacks momentum by pinning Cade Christianson in 5 minutes. Tommy Gupton followed up on the victory in the 138 weight class by bringing down Ty Bronson in a 3-0 decision. Westfield struck back with another fall, but the meet wasn’t over yet. Ethan Genelin put the Giants back in the match by felling Bradley Simon in 1:16 in the 152 weight class. His victory put Le Sueur-Henderson behind just two falls behind the Westfield at 27-15.
Unfortunately, Westfield capitalized on Le Sueur-Henderson’s short roster. After two successful takedowns for the Razorbacks, the team was catapulted into sure victory through three consecutive wins by forfeit.
The season isn't over for the Giants yet. Le Sueur-Henderson will have another chance at making a splash in the 2A individual wresting tournament, which will be held Feb. 20 and Feb. 21 at Blue Earth Area High School.