Tuesday evening, the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants hosted the Sibley East and Wabasso wrestling teams for a triangular. With the roars of excitement from the gathered crowd, the Giants handily defeated Wabasso 38-28 before dropping their second dual against the Buccaneers 54-22.
"Were all still finding what works best for us," said LS-H wrestler Dylan Novak. "We have a lot of the younger guys learning when to take shots and keep their heads up and keep moving their feet."
Numerous forfeited matches littered the first dual against Wabasso and the first win for the Giants came from Dalton Wilson in a 9-3 decision.
The most exciting match of the first dual featured freshman Wyatt Genelin. In the first round, Wyatt was on the defensive as he found himself caught out of position twice for covers, but he was able to rapidly escape each downing. The third time that his opponent was able to cover him, Genelin had a plan to allow the cover with the intent to get the attacker out of position for a pin.
"With as many years of wrestling as I've had, you get experience getting out of scrambles like that and coming out on top," Wyatt said after the win. "I watched him do that move twice and during the third, I planned on him doing that and was able to break through for the pin."
The next match saw the senior powerhouse Novak face off against a clearly overpowered opponent. After trying a couple of unique cover moves, Novak was able to cover and pin his opponent 1:20 into the match.
"Honestly, I was just trying to have fun with this match," Dylan said. "I usually try to go for single shots at either leg or hooking the feet, but I wanted to try some stuff."
Andy Genelin earned an 18-0 tech fall victory and George Doherty pinned his opponent 42 seconds into his match which earned the final two non-forfeit victories for the Giants against Wabasso.
Wyatt added, "It gives you a rush when you get to go from hearing everyone call to 'get out of there,' to instead hear that change to, 'squeeze, drive,' it was awesome."
After a prolonged break, the Giants took on Sibley East but were unable to get the edge, as the Buccaneers took the 54-22 victory.
LS-H returns to action Friday, Dec. 10 when the team competes in a tournament hosted by the St. Peter Saints with matches beginning at 5 p.m.