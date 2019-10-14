Smart, consistent, solid.
That was the winning recipe for the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants top singles player Greta Nesbit, as she made her way through the Section 2A tournament and won the championship to reach her second state tournament. The junior previously reached state in doubles with partner Acy Adamzak in 2017, but this time, Nesbit was on her own.
"It feels good. I just feel really excited," she said after the match. "I'm pretty proud of myself."
Nesbit has worked hard to improve her game since starting in seventh grade, and it once again paid off, as she claimed a second state appearance. The competition will rise to a much higher level at the Class A state tournament, but Nesbit has already reached her goal of qualifying.
"At the beginning of this season, I knew I wanted to make it, because last year I got third in the section, so I was hoping to get at least second," she said. Her path was made a little easier when state-ranked Litchfield singles players Avery Stilwell and Elise Bierbaum decided to partner as a doubles team in a bid to make some noise at the state tournament.
That elevated Nesbit to the No. 1 seed in Section 2A singles when she may otherwise have been the second or third. She wasn't afraid to admit that she was glad for the opportunity that opened up.
"I was so happy," said Nesbit, laughing, as she recalled her reaction to getting the top seed. "I was jumping up and down I was so excited."
Still, Nesbit had to earn her way to the state tournament. After cruising through the first two rounds Thursday, she advances to the semifinals Monday. She first faced off against Holy Family's Cecily Cronin, who she outmatched, though Nesbit didn't feel she played her best.
"I didn't play very well, but I don't know, I won," she said. "I was a little nervous, so that kind of got the best of me."
Her coach Linda Seaver disagreed, noting that Nesbit "always say" that she didn't play her best. Seaver noted Nesbit's anxious demeanor ahead of the match but said she quickly found her groove and cruised to the win.
"As soon as she could jsut get out and play, it was much better, because she was just very anxious and excited," Seaver said. "But she played good. She was able to just keep a rally going. The other girl had really nice shots, a solid player, but if Greta could keep the ball in play, she could wait for her opponent to make an error."
Nesbit then needed to win one more match to reach state. She could either qualify by winning in the championship, or, if she lost, she would move to the true second match for the final state berth. She decided to take care of business right then and there, defeating Ally Agerland, of Holy Family, 6-3, 6-2.
Nesbit started off well, feeling good after her first win. She jumped out to a 4-1 advantage in the first set of the championship.
"I felt a lot better. I felt more relaxed in this one for some reason," she said. When Nesbit is playing well, she "is relaxed, moving her feet, going after her shots."
Things did get a little nervy at the start of the second set, as Nesbit went down 1-2, making some errors and showing the smallest sign of frustration after losing the second game.
But Seaver talked to Nesbit during the break, and she came out swinging afterward.
"(It gets me back on track) when my coach comes and talks to me and calms me down," Nesbit said. "I feel better."
Seaver added, "That's all part of being at this level is being able to control nerves and recognize the challenges of a given match and playing through it. I just try to keep her loose. We talk about just one more point; don't worry about anything else."
Nesbit's LS-H teammates also helped out, cheering her on constantly from the balcony above the court. Some players prefer to be ignored while playing, but Nesbit said she feeds off the support.
"I love my team," she said.
After talking with Seaver down 1-2, Nesbit came out with an emphatic service win to even the second set 2-2 and then fought for a key break to take a 3-2 lead. From there, she played her best tennis of the tournament. Every shot that the talented Agerland sent to Nesbit's side was returned with an intelligent, well-placed ball right back. Agerland was forced into mistakes, as Nesbit continually hit her shots deep and toward the corners.
"She played the shotes that she's capable of and she executed them," Seaver said. "Those are the points that have won her a lot of points this year … Greta is a smart player."
Nesbit ended the match with a big serve that Agerland failed to return in bounds, and after shaking hands, she was greeted by Seaver with a tight hug. Then a gaggle of teammates came running out to squish Nesbit in their own congratulatory hug.
The now two-time state qualifier is unsure how the big tournament will go this time around (she and Adamzak were knocked out early in 2017), but with a big smile on her face Monday, it's all just gravy from here.
"Hopefully I'll do good," she said. "I'm excited."