The Le Sueur-Henderson baseball had a mixed showing on Tuesday’s doubleheader against Mayer Lutheran. Both teams were a close match for each other. The Crusaders topped the Giants in the first game 9-7, but LS-H struck back in the second to win 6-5.
At the top of the first game, the David Gupton opened with a run for the Giants, but Mayer Lutheran came out ahead at the end of the inning with two runs. Both teams went scoreless in the second inning and Nathan Gregersen and Aiden Gulbranson picked up two more runs for the Giants in the third.
But the Crusaders were quick to take the lead. In the third, Mayer Lutheran racked up five runs, now holding a 7-3 advantage. The Giants started catching up in the fourth. Gupton, Gulbranson and Gregersen each contributed an additional run, narrowing the gap 7-6.
The Crusaders jumped ahead two more runs in the fourth and while the Giants kept Mayer Lutheran scoreless for three remaining innings, they had trouble catching up. Jacob Stolley collected a run in the seventh, closing the gap down to 9-7, but it wasn't enough to win.
But the Giants got another opportunity to defeat the Crusaders, and they made the most of it. LS-H jumped out of the gate knocking out Mayer Lutheran 1-2-3. Zach Berndt then gave the Giants a 1-0 advantage after reaching on an error and being singled in by Gulbranson.
Mayer Lutheran caught up in the second, collecting a run on a single and a double. But the Giants leaped ahead, racking up three runs in the second inning. Ben Miller opened with a double and was followed by Brogan McMillen, who reached first. Miller was singled home by Landon Fahey and McMillen on a single by Logan Feeney. Fahey was tagged out between third and home, but a double by Berndt advanced Feeney to home for a third run.
The Crusaders caught up over the next two innings collecting one run in the fourth and three in the fifth. The game was tied 6-6 until Berndt scored a final run in the seventh. Berndt walked to first and was doubled in by Aiden Gulbranson to give the Giants a 6-5 victory.