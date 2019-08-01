Arlington Raceway technician LeRoy McCollum of Cleveland "retired" last year after 35 years of inspecting all kinds of race cars.
But he came back this season after a request to just be a Sprint Car Tech.
"Nobody wants the Sprint Cars," McCollum said. "I said, 'I'll keep the Sprint Cars. I'm not going to tech the other classes.'"
At age 78, McCollum wanted to cut back his duties anyway. As a full-time technician, he was paid. Now he's a unpaid volunteer, although he gets free admission to races.
He's glad to help out. That's what he's been doing for years.
"I like working with people, and I always liked racing. They're just nice people."
Even though McCollum is the one who has to disqualify drivers, he said, "I don't think I have an enemy in the bunch. They know when they're cheating. When they get caught, most of them will just accept it. That's why it's been such a good job. I don't have much trouble."
"LeRoy had a unique way of dealing with racers," Arlington Raceway co-owner Susan Allen said. "He would not only tech the cars and keep the cars equal but would also help them get parts and labor when needed to keep them on the racetrack. In some cases allowing them to operate on credit."
In his Cleveland garage, McCollum has a wall full of photos of cars and drivers who he has helped over the years.
For instance, McCollum helped Brett Geldner of St. Peter. "I built a 305-cubic inch Sprint engine for him,"McCollum said. "I kept gathering parts, and I put it together. Brett wanted to race. He didn't have a motor, and he couldn't afford one, so I said here put that one in. So he's been running for three years. He doesn't race much because he's too busy with the business."
He also has built a Sprint car engines for Jesse Cripe of South Haven. "I don't charge him any labor," McCollum said. "He just pays for parts. He gets a pretty good deal. I just redone one this spring."
This week, McCollum, who retired after 36 years as Cleveland School District bus mechanic, was in his shop in Cleveland overhauling Brandon Allen's engine in which the head gasket went out.
McCollum started going to races at the old St. Peter Speedway north of the fairgrounds since age 15 when he was already working on cars. Now the area is housing.
After it closed in 1978, McCollum followed the racing to Arlington.
McCollum used to build cars back in the St. Peter days. Gordy Johnson of St. Peter and McCollum owned two of cars, Modified (now called a Sprint Car) and a Stock Car.
"I bought the stock car," McCollum said. "The Modified we built. LeRoy Anderson helped a lot building that one."
"He has been involved in all aspects of racing including owning cars and building engines for many drivers," Susan Allen said. "His knowledge has led him to travel to Minnesota, Iowa and South Dakota inspecting and sealing engines for the IMCA Racesaver division as a regional techman."
McCollum travels around the region to check cars.
"Last Thursday I was in Spirit Lake, Iowa," McCollum said. "I had to seal an engine down there. Friday I was in Jordan. I'm the only one in Minnesota that can seal a 305 for a Sprint Car. So I get a lot of running."
McCollum rarely misses a Saturday night at Arlington Raceway.
"He is an important part of the Arlington Raceway family as he has shown stability and hasn't missed many events over the years," Susan Allen said.
McCollum said, "I haven't missed any this year. I don't know if I missed more than one of two in the last 10 years. If I take a vacation, it's during the week. I've spent a lot of weekends spent there."
As a technician, they inspect all the cars.
"I check valve lifts, compression ratio, valve springs. but most of the engines up there, I go around when they build one," McCollum said. "They have to call me and measure everything. Then they can put it together. I'll do the cam lift and everything. I'll put seals on it, and then they can't take it apart. The only thing you really have to watch is the valve springs because that's the only thing they can change on 'em."
When they change it, they get more RPMs or speed.
McCollum plans to keep going to Arlington until he dies "or I get fired."
"It's a really nice group," McCollum said.
Stock car racer AJ Zimmerman of Cleveland appreciates McCollum's help.
"LeRoy is a great guy," Zimmerman said. "He used to come up to my shop about once a week, and we'd sit around and talk about racing. He always wants to help anyway he can. He's been around forever, so he's got a lot of knowledge. I've known LeRoy my whole life."