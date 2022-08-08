The Night of Destruction during the Sibley County Fair saw lots of action. The highlight of the event, the Bus Demo Race saw Henderson Fire Department, Isaac Arnst outlast the other busses and capture the win. Second place went to Eric Platz from Lafayette after his bus caught on fire.
Brice Reierson from Winthrop led the first three laps of the EZ Wash & Storage Truck cross but his truck stopped in the second turn and he sat there for the remainder of the race. That gave the lead to Brett McConnell form Henderson. He was able to stay the leader throughout and win the race.
The Jerry’s Home Quality Auto Cross feature saw three different leaders, the first was Hunter Otto from Arlington but then Ben Brinkman from Winona took over on lap 6. Otto didn’t let that last long but with only two laps left in the race Brenna Braunworth snuck around Otto and took over the last two laps to win the event while driving around lapped traffic. Otto took second and Dylan Braunworth took third place.
The Car soccer and Truck Soccer winning team took home $800 and the second-place team took home $400.
Veteran driver Rod Manthey won $500.00 for winning the Figure 8 feature race and both the heat races. Dan Jacobus from Green Isle took second and Ben Davis from Belle Plaine picked up third by being patient and finishing the race after cars had crashed out.