Great fans and great racers heated up the chilly temps Saturday night for the Tony’s Outdoor Services and Klehrs Grading and Excavating Night at the Arlington Raceway.
The Jerry’s HQ Foods AutoCross feature saw Brenna Braunworth have a clean sweep winning her heat and feature for the first time ever. She made the
right turns on the little track and was able to get around lapped traffic and take the lead on the last lap finishing ahead of Dylan Braunworth. Aaron Brinkman of Gaylord led the whole race until the last lap when he got caught up in traffic and Brenna got around him. Brinkman took third place ahead of Jayce Seifert.
There were several repeat feature winners but each race saw close tight racing. Taylor Manderfield from Mankato started in the front row of the Eckblad Trucking IMCA Hobby feature and was able to hold onto the lead for four laps until hard charging Cory Probst moved up from the last starting spot to once again take over the race. He had another clean sweep winning the heat race and feature race. Melvin held on for second and Chad Volk moved up from his eighth place start to take third.
Justin Forcier started on the front row of the Coors Light IMCA Sport Compact feature and despite a yellow flag on the first lap; he was able to lead the field around the track for 6 laps until Nate Coopman who had started 12th moved quickly to the front. Forcier lost his momentum on lap 6 and Coopman got around him to take over the race and the win. Forcier settled for second ahead of Gary Schumacher.
Karl Hewitt was once again the man to beat in the eXmark Outlaw feature and heat race as won both races. Rod Manthey gave him a good run in both races but in the end Hewitt got around him twice to take the wins.
The Arlington State Bank IMCA Sport Modified feature saw 19 cars in the feature. A first lap yellow flag occurred right off for a car driving off the surface on the back stretch. They then relined up and once again another yellow flag happened again for another spinning car. When the race restarted Broddy Enter took the lead ahead of Bryan Spaude and the two raced side by side with Mike Kennedy driving between the two to gain positions ahead of them. Another yellow flag came out for No. 23 Matt Speiss on the sixth lap. On that restart, Matt Looft got around Enter going into turn No. 1 and he remained the leader to once again win the race.
Zac Davis who had started 12th was in the mix after the restart but he was also racing side by side with Tony Stephensmeier. Drivers ran out of time as the white flag was thrown, Stephensmeier edged past Kennedy and Enter to take second but Looft was in the front as the checkered came out. Enter was able to make a last lap pass and get ahead of Kennedy to take third.
A couple of first lap yellow flags slowed the start of the Henderson RoadHaus IMCA RaceSaver Sprint feature. The first yellow was for Dan Griep in turn No. 4 and the second was for Michael Stien in turn No. 1 both spinning. They both were able to resume the race. Once the race actually got started Brett Allen led from start to finish to pick up his first feature of the
year. Mike Stien who had started seventh moved up to second place but Allen was the front leader.
There were three leaders in the B&B Racing Chassis IMCA Stock car feature. Randy Melvin was the early leader but cars were racing three and four wide on the first lap with Chance Larson and Dan Mackenthun all racing together and exchanging the front spot for several laps. A yellow flag was thrown when Melvin had troubles on the backstretch on lap 14, By then Mackenthun had the lead but Ryan Bjerkeset had his sights set on him as he was in the mix also. With only two laps to go another yellow came out when Larson exited the track to the pit and Bjerkeset lost an engine and he too exited. Dave
Moriarty also drove off to the pit. On the restart, Matt Looft joined Mackenthun as well as Tim Pessek but Mackenthun rounded the fourth turn first to win ahead of those two.
The Ottomotive Tire & Repair saw two different leaders with Chad Porter first leading, but then it was all Clint Hatlestad who led the remaining 14 laps to win the race. Dalton Magers took second ahead of Todd Stinehart.