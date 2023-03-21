The 2022 Arlington Raceway Awards Banquet was held at Jackpot Junction on March 18th . Perfect attendance awards were given out to drivers that participated in every event. The top 10 in each oval track division received awards sponsored by Hess Technology.
Champions in each class honored were Coors Light IMCA Sport Compact-Nate Coopman, Eckblad Trucking IMCA Hobby-Cory Probst, eXmark Outlaw Hobby-3k Karl Hewitt Jr., Arlington State Bank IMCA Sport Modified-Matt Looft, Henderson RoadHaus IMCA Sprint- Trevor Serbus, B&B Racing Chassis IMCA Stock Car-Dan Mackenthun, Ottomotive Tire & Repair-Trent Loverude. EZ Wash & Storage Truck Cross-Josh Compton and Justin McConnell.
The Jerry’s HQ Foods Auto Cross was won by Aaron Brinkkman.
Cause Its Fun Awards were given to: Coors Light IMCA Sport Compact-Nicole Kelzer, Eckblad Trucking IMCA Hobby-Nate Manderfield, eXmark Outlaw Hobby-Luke Rohde, Arlington State Bank IMCA SportModified-Matthew Schoenke, Henderson RoadHaus IMCA RaceSaver Sprint- Dan Griep, B&B Racing Chassis IMCA Stock Car-Jason Goddard and the Ottomotive Tire & Repair IMCA Modified-Zachary Schultz.
Rookie Awards were given to: Coors Light IMCA Sport Compact-Everett Bryant, Eckblad Trucking IMCA Hobby-Hunter Rebstock Arlington State Bank IMCA SportModified-Charlie Rustamn, Henderson RoadHaus IMCA RaceSaver Sprint-Dan Griep, B&B Racing Chassis IMCA Stock Car-Matt Looft and the Ottomotive Tire & Repair IMCA Modified-Jason Schroeder.
Most Improved Awards were given to: Coors Light IMCA Sport Compact-Gary Schumacher, Eckblad Trucking IMCA Hobby-Chad Volk, eXmark Outlaw Hobby-Logan Wagenius, Arlington State Bank IMCA SportModified-Ben Reierson, Henderson RoadHaus IMCA RaceSaver Sprint-Brett Allen, B&B Racing Chassis IMCA Stock Car-Matt Schauer and the Ottomotive Tire & Repair IMCA Modified-Chad Porter
The Rockstar Energy Driver of the Year Award for passing the most cars all season was the No. 1 Matt Looft for passing 161 cars.
The Floyd & Margelet Allen for family participation award was given to the McConnell family from Henderson and the Jeff Rucks Memorial Sportsman Award was given to Andrea McCain.
The Awards Banquet wraps up the 2022 season with the 43rd consecutive season under the promotion of the Allen family beginning in April with the Test-N-Tune scheduled for April 29 and season opener set for May 6. For more information please call Levi at 507-380-6998.