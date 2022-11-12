Saturday afternoon, the Minnesota River Bulldog girls hockey team aimed to rebound from a season opening loss to the Mankato East Cougars as they hosted the Morris/Benson Area Storm in Le Sueur.
Rebound is exactly what the Bulldogs did as freshman goaltender Annika Magelee recorded her first career varsity shutout while eighth grader Makenna Andresen recorded a hat trick, propelling Minnesota River to an 8-0 win.
"Annika played great the whole game," said Bulldog co-captain Makenna Mueller after the win. "A lot of teammates hyping her up really brought her confidence up as we supported her and she really did great."
The win improves Minnesota River to 1-1 on the season before the team returns to the ice Thursday, Nov. 17 when the Bulldogs host the New Ulm Eagles with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m.
The first goal of the night came from Mueller when she went top shelf against the MBA goaltender after a nice pass up-ice from Kaylee Gogerty. 40 seconds later, Makenna Andresen found freshman Macy Portner in front of the net where she was able to go high once again, finding the netting and putting the Bulldogs up 2-0.
"She was a smaller goalie so our goal was to keep the shots higher on net, but frankly, any shots on net were good," said Mueller.
Minnesota River won the following faceoff at center ice and just 10 seconds after the second goal, eighth grader Noelle Simonette sent home the first goal of her varsity career, assisted by Portner and and Sofie Wilson.
The Bulldogs held the Storm without a shot on goal in the first period, and just over a minute into the second, freshman Shaylan Dunphy scored off an assist from Simonette.
With 13:06 remaining in the second period, Andresen found the back of the net for her first goal with the assist from freshman Claire Hathaway, giving the Bulldogs a 5-0 lead going into the third.
Freshman Cristina Cruz kept the onslaught going with a goal in the first minute of the third with assists from Mueller and Adrianna Bixby. Andresen then netter her second goal of the night after intercepting a pass in the neutral zone, before skating on the attack, deked out her defender and sending a wrister into the back of the net.
Several minutes later, she secured her hat trick after a perfectly places crossing pass from Sofie Wilson connected with Andresen's stick where she sank it into the open net.
"My goal was to just keep dhots riving to the net and get good shots," said Andresen after the win. "I'm just happy and surprised with how the game went tonight and i'm feeling a lot of emotion."
Despite not facing a shot on goal in the first period, the Storm were able to put 14 on the mark throughout the rest of the game and when called to the task, Magelee turned away every shot, including a couple of breakaway opportunities for MBA.