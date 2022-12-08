12.15 McKenna Andresen.jpg

McKenna Andresen tracks down a puck along the boards before cutting to the net and scoring her second goal of the night and ninth on the season. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Thursday night, the Minnesota River girls hockey team hosted the Waseca Bluejays in a Minnesota River Conference matchup between two squads in the middle of the conference standings. A wild second period, featuring five penalties and three goals laid the foundation for the Bulldogs to pull away and hold onto a 3-1 win over the Bluejays.


Makenna Mueller snaps a shot on goal from inside the Bluejay zone. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Macey Portner takes a pass along the right side before sending a shot on goal. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Adrianna Bixby sends a shot towards the net. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Bulldog goaltender Annika Magelee makes a save on a shot high. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

