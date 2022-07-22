7.21 pickleball association.JPG

The St. Peter pickleball association gather together to officially commemorate the grand opening of six freshly converted pickleball courts in Veterans Park. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

With music pumping and the grill going full bore, the St. Peter Pickleball Association officially opened six newly converted pickleball courts to the public in Veterans Memorial Park. The culmination of a well organized campaign and an exploding pickleball community brought the project from approved to complete in close to a full year, and those involved couldn't be happier.

7.21 pickleball presidents.JPG

Former St. Peter Pickleball Association president Terry Menk (left) and current president Scott Lee (right) celebrate the grand opening of the new courts in Veteran's Park. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
7.21 pickleball courts.JPG

All six courts in-use as the grand opening ceremony continues. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
7.21 pickleball play.JPG

A member of the St. Peter Pickleball Association makes a nice play on the sideline. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

