With music pumping and the grill going full bore, the St. Peter Pickleball Association officially opened six newly converted pickleball courts to the public in Veterans Memorial Park. The culmination of a well organized campaign and an exploding pickleball community brought the project from approved to complete in close to a full year, and those involved couldn't be happier.
Terry Menk, the former president of the St. Peter Pickleball Club noted, "It's amazing to think we got a lot of this started while COVID was holding a lot of things back, but with the help of groups like the (St. Peter American) Legion club, we are finally here."
"We are about two and a half years early on paying back the city," added current club president Scott Lee. "We have raised a lot through membership fees, shirt sales and fundraising to get here."
While a lot of hard work has gone into the project, which saw two tennis courts in Veterans Park converted into the six pickleball courts, a lot of credit to its success goes to the massive growing interest of the sport.
"Last year, we had 35 members, and now, definitely partly in thanks to this project, we are up to 91," noted Lee.
Pickleball's explosive growth in not only the region, but throughout the country has many factors, one of the biggest being the relatively low bar of entry into the sport. With access to free outdoor courts now readily available, all one needs is a racket and balls, and a lot of the time there are extras available on site.
"With this setup now, anyone can come down and watch people play or pick up and play themselves," added Lee. "July 29, we are having a free clinic at the Community Center and all equipment is provided and pre-registry is not necessary."
The goal for the association is to continue to grow the sport within the community and get as many people involved as possible from all age groups.
"We play outside Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in the morning, and anyone is welcome to join," said Menk.
With the infrastructure in place, there are now fewer boundaries to the sport of pickleball for everyone in St. Peter, and the future looks bright, as the association looks forward to crossing the 100-member threshold in the future.