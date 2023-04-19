The death of a loved one can be among the most distressing experiences people face. It's a clear loss with expected and validated feelings of grief and sadness. Many times, however, people can feel significant loss when there isn't a death. It can be more difficult to recognize and validate these emotions.

By Rich Oswald, a psychotherapist with Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire and Menomonie, Wisconsin.

