As the Board of Directors for the United Fund of Le Sueur (UFLS) gathered for our meeting this month, a stack of thank you cards and emails were passed around. Some were typed, some handwritten and some were pieces of artwork created by local students. Each thank you was a fantastic reminder of why we do what we do.
Each of the 14 directors on this board are volunteers. We simply meet a handful of times per year, put our minds together to create ways to raise money, invite community groups to apply for funds and then distribute the money raised to those who need it. It really is easy and rewarding “work.”
As we read through the thank yous, we also get to hear how the funds have made an impact in our community. We’d like to share what we learned this time around.
• Rental Skates at the Le Sueur Community Center: Eighty-nine pairs of skates were rented out December thru March. The middle school and high school students were also able to use these skates for phy ed class. This project has benefited so many people already and will for years to come! Now is a great time to make a trip to the Community Center to enjoy summer ice time & utilize the rental skates.
• Family Fun Night planned by the Park & Hilltop Elementary PTO: The event was a success! Students & their families gathered together and celebrated the end of the school year. There was something for everyone at this event – games, food, inflatables, face painting, a yo-yo show & more!
• Sun Shade at the Le Sueur Dog Park: We were able to host a dog park party to celebrate the installation of the new sun shade. Although the day was cloudy & windy, those of us board members who were there had a great time! The dogs who came enjoyed the treats & toys we had brought for them, and their humans were so appreciative of what the UFLS was able to do for the park.
• Le Sueur Baseball Association: As their numbers continue to grow each year, UFLS has been able to provide funds to purchase more uniforms. In turn, this helps them to keep registration costs down which benefits all players.
• Summer Reading Program at the Le Sueur Public Library: Each participant who completes the program gets to pick out their very own book. What a great reward for all of those young readers!
This is such an exciting time for our community. There are a lot of positive things happening and the UFLS is proud to help do our part in making these programs a success.
Jenny Miller, Board Member, United Fund of Le Sueur.