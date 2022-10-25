Minnesota is gearing up for the annual Give to the Max Day. This year, that day is Thursday, Nov. 17. That is also the kickoff of the United Fund of Le Sueur’s annual Fund Drive.
It is hard to overstate the impact that a small group of residents who love Le Sueur have been able to have, thanks to the open hearts and the very generous donations of hundreds of businesses and residents. United Fund of Le Sueur (UFLS) has a bold mission: to serve as many ages and to touch as many lives as possible in Le Sueur. To this end, local organizations apply to UFLS for funds to help cover expenses outside of their regular budgets.
Is this the year you reach out to help UFLS reach even MORE friends? Our goal is $35,000. It is our most ambitious yet.
In the past, that money has been used to help everyone from kindergarteners getting ready to start school to senior citizens looking for a way to attend a local Noteables concert; ice skaters to dog lovers; young readers, young families, Giant Celebration fans and people who love outdoor movies. ECFE, Park Elementary PTO, and St. Anne’s School. Bulldog hockey and the Le Sueur Baseball Association.
Your financial support has generated so much good. The list of local organizations that have been supported by UFLS is truly impressive. Chances are pretty good that, somewhere along the way, UFLS has touched your family.
If you are new to UFLS, please consider becoming a part of a movement whose sole goal is to make Le Sueur an even better place to call Home. If you have donated in the past, please do so again. We need you.
Join us on Give to the Max Day or anytime of the year. You can donate to the United Fund in any of the following ways: US Mail: PO Box 82, Le Sueur, MN 56058. Venmo: @unitedfundoflesueur. If you have any questions about UFLS, the email address is unitedfundoflesueur@gmail.com.
Dianne Pinney is the former Le Sueur librarian and is a member of the United Fund of Le Sueur.
