Teachers have long identified that summer slide is a very real September challenge. Summer slide is a decline in reading ability and other academic skills that can can occur over the summer months when school is not in session.
To help families stop the slide, the Le Sueur Public Library has, for many years, offered a Summer Reading Program for kids of all ages: preschoolers, elementary schoolers, tweens and teens. It is a program that has helped hundreds and hundreds of local children battle the summer slide while also having fun.
For this reason, the United Fund of Le Sueur was thrilled to receive a request from City Librarian Jessi Zimmerman, for $1000 to use in the 2022 Summer Reading Program. Zimmerman reported with glee that between 250 and 300 kids stopped at the library to participate in the 2022 Oceans of Possibilities program provided by the Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System.
She used the funds she received from the United Fund of Le Sueur to help pay for a hugely popular live animal program, The Sustainable Safari, a performance of the Peter Bloedel Perpetual Vaudeville Show and a Kickoff Party on day one that was attended by 200 local children. In addition, she was able to continue the tradition of providing free books to kids who completed the reading program.
The library offered such a variety of programming that there truly was something for everyone: Moana and mermaid parties, native pride dancers and taiko drummers, Dungeons and Dragons and clay creations.
“It was really great to have kids coming back to the library [after Covid] and to be able to give out so many new library cards,” said Zimmerman.
The United Fund of Le Sueur was equally happy to support such a huge, positive part of the Le Sueur community’s programming for kids. Thank you, Le Sueur Public Library, for putting kids first.
Dianne Pinney Board member of United Fund of Le Sueur.
