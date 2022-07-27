Hello everyone, I hope all of you had a great Fourth of July. Were you successful keeping your beans and potato salad out of your recycling at your family gathering? I had a few good comments about that from my last article and was happy to hear your comments.
Recycling during Holidays are always a challenge and we need to keep doing our best. The dog days of summer are here so don’t get lazy with your recycling now; good recycling habits take time and eventually should become part of your daily routine just like feeding your cat, watering your garden veggies and remembering when to open and close your windows.
One of our County Commissioners stopped by the Tri-County office to talk plastic recycling the other day and asked me if I knew that our national plastic recycling rate is about six percent. This topic has been brought to my attention about a dozen times since that report came out in May, so it makes sense to address it now. Having limited space, this will be a limited summary.
The report was carried in many news outlets and was received with very sobering eyes and hearts. Past years of national plastic recycling rates were reported at being 30 percent or better. Thankfully, the jig is up and the United States had to explain or further define its definition of recycling.
Simply shipping thousands of tons of plastics overseas to Turkey, China and other Asian countries does not mean it was recycled and we should not embellish our recycling rates. It was a good reality check that those nations finally banned this practice and banned further imports of waste or "recycling" from the United States and it meant that we now must be responsible for our waste that we create.
It also put the whole world on notice that everyone in all countries must assume responsibility for use and disposal of products. We cannot and should not be shipping our responsibilities away.
So now, the true plastic recycling rate of six percent finally bubbles up like a slimy water bottle on our favorite lake. We can do better, and we will do better, but it is a slow process to implement effective national legislation and local statutes to make things happen — and of course it comes down to cost and who to pay for these programs. Should it be a user fee or tax on residents or should the state, county or city pay for these programs?
There are some legislative bills that want to impose a disposal or recycling fee on the manufacturer, which then transfers that costs on to their customers. This model has demonstrated good success when you look at the Paint Care legislation. This model places a fee of 50 cents on a can of paint, which is paid by the customer, and then the 50 cents is placed in a fund that eventually allows free disposal at local retail hardware stores. Another successful example is our car battery recycling program. However, lead acid batteries are one thing, but there are many different types of plastic which makes it very difficult to regulate.
For us here in Tri-County land we want to encourage folks to think globally, but act locally, by using our current programs effectively and efficiently and improving on those programs. Please let us know if you think of ways to better our current programs as we are always looking for ways to improve and keep our communities, food and water resources clean for future generations.
Just a quick note – if you missed our county-wide clean-up collections - we have our 2022 coupon special to recycle your TV’s and appliances for only $5 per item. The coupon is good for all year. Please contact us anytime at 507-381-9196 or you can also check the Nicollet County waste wizard for more recycling and disposal information. Stay cool and make everyday Earth Day.