I think it is safe to say that fall is here. We just had our first real freeze and the autumn equinox was Sept. 22, so it’s time to shift gears and prepare for the winter months. We usually start with cleaning out the garage and making room for the car during winter months.
Now, what do we do with the odd stuff that does not go in our recycling container?
Let’s start with a few of the usual items. The kids' kiddie pool that they have outgrown gets thrown away if it is a film plastic; if it is a hard plastic, you can cut it up in plate size pieces with a utility knife and recycle it. If you had a large pool with a metal frame, the metal frame can be recycled and the rest goes in the garbage. The pool motor pump should be recycled. Your old grill or broken down lawn mower can be recycled with our vendor in Mankato.
Sometimes we (I) get these crazy notions that we will have time for a summer project but then we never get around to it and collect all this cool stuff… then fall comes and we face the hard truth that the project will not get done again so now we have to get rid of it. Ha, I’ve been there. If it’s old clothes, take them to a thrift store or a Use Again drop box. If you have some odds and ends of wood pieces, they can go in your fire pit or garbage. However, treated wood must go in a lined landfill and should not be burned. Old metal shelving or old metal toolboxes should go to a local metal scrapper. This should give you a good start with clearing out the clutter.
The next things we should discuss are household hazardous waste items. Let’s start with batteries, battery safety and fire prevention. October is fire prevention month so let us make this a priority. As mentioned in past articles even small button batteries can have a thermal runaway and release its energy in a combustible manor thus starting a fire. Within the past year we have had two of our waste hauler trucks start on fire that originated from a rechargeable power tool battery.
And our local Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) just had a fire when the loader crushed a Vexilar fish locator that still had its rechargeable lithium ion battery in it, poof, a fire started but luckily the loader operator was able to contain the fire. Our households have so many electronic devices that operate on rechargeable batteries these days that we need to be extra careful by removing the batteries (large or small) before we dispose of these items.
If you plan to store your old batteries for a while then you should at least get some electrical tape and tape both ends or terminals (the positive & negative sides). Then take them to a hazardous waste recycling facility when you have some time. Batteries can also be taken to Batteries Plus in Mankato or the Ace Hardware store in St. Peter during business hours.
Lastly, if you have some old paints, stains, garden or farm chemicals, light bulbs or cleaners you should also take them to your local hazardous waste facility. Le Sueur and Nicollet County residents can go to the Blue Earth County facility, and Sibley County residents can go to the McLeod or Scott County facilities. Please mark your calendars for our tires, appliance, electronics, mattress and box springs collection on Saturday, Oct. 22 to be held at the Fairgrounds in St. Peter from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
As always, please contact us anytime at 507-381-9196 or visit us at tricountyrecycling.org or you can also check the Nicollet County waste wizard for more recycling and disposal information. And make every day Earth Day.