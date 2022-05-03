Hello everyone, how did you spend Earth Day on April 22? Our local weather that day was not very good for doing any outside cleanup activities, but don’t worry, as better weather days lie ahead and there is plenty of cleanup work to do — thanks to the strong winds we have had this past month.
I had the good fortune to spend that day inside teaching our local second and third graders about recycling. I love their passion and energy at that age and hope that same light shines bright well into their 80s.
We reviewed some very good recycling videos and I want to share them with you now, least I forget. Please go to dem-con.com, click on the education tab to see the video links and grab some popcorn. You can call and let me know your thoughts or what you learned from them, and I will send you the same prize that I gave to the kids.
One of our Tri-County mantras has been “Think globally and act locally,” and I would like to share some of the latest recycling percentages with hopes that we can improve on them. The following percentages are taken from the EPA website and do not reflect our local recycling percentages.
Amount of paper recycled is 66%; aluminum cans - 50%; plastic bottles – 29%; glass bottles – 31%; textiles – 14.7%; shoes - less than 1%; lead-acid batteries - 99%; and lithium batteries – just 5%.
These numbers are interesting and tell a story but not the whole story, and the complexities are too much to cover here, so let us just focus on a few items. Most of us know why lead-acid battery recycling rates are so high; we can turn them in for money at a recycling center or the auto repair shop takes our old car battery when we buy a new one.
Another reason is that we have a Minnesota lead-acid battery return law. This is one way to achieve recycling success.
So how can we improve our lithium ion battery recycling? Let us start with some good old fashion education and information. Lithium batteries do not have a lot of value when compared to recycling our pop cans or lead-acid car batteries, which makes recycling a challenge from the start.
I believe the incentive to recycle them lies in the fire risk of keeping old ones around, the fact that recycling is free, and lastly, it is easy to recycle them locally. Our residents can bring them to Batteries Plus in Mankato or to our local hazardous waste recycling centers located in Blue Earth, McLeod and Scott counties.
We will also have two mobile household hazardous waste collections in May. Our first collection is on May 5 in Waterville and our next one will be held on May 19 in Arlington. We will also have a hazardous waste collection in St. Peter on Saturday, June 18. For more detailed information, visit us at tricountyrecycling.org.