The 2022-23 school year is coming fast and it will be wonderful hearing the teen voices, seeing those smiling Titan faces and listening to the giggles and laughter throughout the hallways, in the classrooms and across the commons at Tri-City United High School.
We are happy to share that we have a full teaching staff that will be ready to educate our teenage Titans with an incredible amount of courses, programs and unique career and technology class options that Tri-City United High School offers to those who choose this fantastic school district and high school.
We would like to welcome Ms. Rebecca Wiseman in the English Language Arts Department. Rebecca will be one of our ELA faculty teaching and serving the learning needs of this year’s freshmen and sophomores.
Mr. Kyle Krueger joins our Physical Education/Health Department. Due to grade level sizes between 132-169 here at TCU HS, we needed to add a teacher in this department to serve all of those Titans who want to get fit and become bigger, faster and stronger.
We also have hired Mr. John Karl and Mr. Matthew Brooks in Social Studies as Mr. Carey Langer has moved into the TOSA position of working with 7-12 Titan teachers and those student teachers coming from MSU, Mankato.
In our Special Services Department, we have Ms. Alison Krzenski, formerly of all 3 TCU elementary/middle school buildings, and was originally hired back in the early years here at TCU HS to fill our ESL paraprofessional position. Alison comes back to the high school now as our English as a Second Language teacher. Welcome back to the big house, Alison.
Speaking of coming back and coming home, Mrs. Lisa Hoefs is back with us as our new Ag Science/Tech teacher in Welding, Small Gas Engines, Investing in Your Future: Independent Living, Ag Electricity and Ag Fabrication. Lisa taught for us the first two years of TCU HS (2012-2014) and is excited to be back with us and as a co-advisor for our outstanding FFA. Lisa is a very familiar face to many in our Titan world and it’s great to have her back with us.
Ms. Melissa Bornholdt, Ms. Jade Sletten and Mr. Chandler Ruehmann have all been hired as Special Education teachers/case managers for TCU HS to round out our Special Services hires. A huge Titan welcome to Rebecca, Kyle, John, Matthew, Alison, Lisa, Melissa, Jade, and Chandler.
By the time you read this, “What’s new at TCU High School” article, many from our TCU community will have already spoken with and possibly met Ms. Megan Lejchar, who is the new 9-12 TCU HS administrative assistant in our main office. Megan started on Monday, Aug. 15 and is learning the office staff ropes very quickly. She is the one that, as you enter the high school office, will be greeting you with a big hello and ear-to-ear smile. Welcome aboard, Megan.
In the administrative ranks here at TCU, we have our fourth Tri-City United School District Superintendent in Mr. Kevin Babcock, as well as new Director of Teaching and Learning Dr. David Bernard and new Special Services Director Mrs. Shelli Vollbrecht. The knowledge and expertise that these professionals bring to Tri-City United is greatly valued and appreciated.
Finally, our custodial staff has done a wonderful job of bringing out our new Titan pride focus of “Pride in Self,” “Pride in Others,” and “Pride in Community” by hanging our new banners and repainting with so much more Titan Blue as a primary color throughout the high school. Our incoming 158 ninth graders, as well as any new Titans in grades 10-12, will each receive the “new” Titan Pride t-shirt.
Welcome back one and all, and of course, go Titans.
Mr. Alan R. Fitterer
Principal, Tri-City United High School