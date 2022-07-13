Hello from Tri-City United Schools. My name is Kevin Babcock and I am the new Superintendent of the TCU School District. I was just recently the 7-12 Principal at Medford High School.
I would like to begin this article with: What an honor to be leading this most fascinating district. My first few weeks are off to a great start. I have learned that TCU is such an amazing place with so much to offer.
But of course it does not stop there. We are also a district that will move ahead and meet the needs of our students, ultimately creating entrepreneurs in our communities and successful citizens for any future career. I discovered and believe that our school district has the ability to help our youth understand that they are the future of our neighborhoods and they are the product of continued prosperity. I have uncovered this through many conversations and meetings over the past few months and it is very evident that I have joined an incredible district.
The Tri-City United School District has brought together amazing communities and has had a great reputation for strong academic excellence. The endless opportunities that go above and beyond our classrooms are admirable as they provide inspiring learning experiences for all of our students. As an educator for almost 30 years, I can say that TCU has great programs and services in place, but I can also say that I am devoted to moving us ahead to meet the needs of our students’ futures so that they all have opportunities for success.
I am looking forward to working with all of our communities on the district strengths and then continue with this move ahead adventure. At the same time, I look forward to working with this group of stakeholders to look deeply at all of our practices and ensuring that we are effectively completing our district wide goals.
I believe we all need to keep an open mind on what learning looks like and can look like. We must provide a high standard of educational opportunities through an educational structure that fits our TCU district and have educators that exuberate great teaching strategies and are excited to do so.
To do this, we must highly celebrate our successes and embrace our failures and learn from both ends of the spectrum. Together, we can all strive to guarantee that our students thrive as we successfully embrace our district's mission.
Last but not least, I am committed to promoting academic excellence and enhancing the intellectual, social-emotional and physical well-being of our entire district. I look forward to the challenges this position represents, but I am looking more forward to sharing all the great things that we have done, what we are doing and what we are going to do. I welcome anyone and everyone to stop me, say hello, and share your own thoughts and perspectives about our district. Have a great summer and … go Titans.