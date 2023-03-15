Hello everyone. Well, we are nearing spring and it is time to share some great things that have been happening in our TCU District. I cannot believe how fast the year has gone by and how close we are to the end of the school year. When time seems to go by so fast, we begin to think that things are going really well. I can honestly say that your TCU staff and students have done a tremendous job up to this point in the year. We settled in past the pandemic times and our students have really embraced learning. This support for knowledge will bring our students and staff to feel good about what they are doing.

Kevin Babcock, Tri-City United Schools Superintendent.

