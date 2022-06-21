The cool and wet spring means a more active plant disease season. Looking back at my old logbook, 2019 had a similar start of the year, with maybe more snowy misery in April.
One of the notable calls I got that summer involved trees sloughing off their leaves–most often during June and July. Many of the fallen leaves looked deformed, almost as if someone pulled on a loose thread and crinkled it. There were also brown splotches that might have started off as smaller spots.
All were dead ringers for leaf anthracnose, a group of related fungal diseases that affect trees and are spread by wind and water. Because the spring felt like a wet, cold wind tunnel, anthracnose got a bigger nudge this year compared to 2020 or 2021.
Leaf anthracnoses can hit many species. However, for ashes and oaks, the symptoms worry homeowners the most, and may get confused with emerald ash borer or oak wilt. Thankfully, anthracnose will not kill a healthy tree just by itself–which certainly makes it different from oak wilt or emerald ash borer. Later on in the summer, another leaf flush tends to come out, and the tree that suffered from anthracnose will then appear as if nothing happened at all.
Often, the best way to deal with an anthracnose attack is to prevent a future one by removing the fallen leaves and twigs off of the landscape. Anthracnose can overwinter in this litter and serve as a spore source for the next rainy, miserable year. You can also make sure the tree is not stressed further by moisture, pests, or weeds. Adding fertilizer can be tempting to speed up recovery, but only do so if a soil test says there is a need. I could almost write a whole other article about what can happen if someone applies excessive nutrients. The short version is a tree that is overfertilized does not do well in the winter and is more susceptible to storm damage.
While there are fungicides available, the spray timing often requires some educated guesswork, and nothing can be done for trees already shedding leaves. Moreover, the sheer cost of treating a large tree canopy makes that not an option for the vast majority of folks. Still, if you decide the cost is worth it, choose a certified arborist to make the application.
While in 2019 I was more confident the trees will be fine, in 2022 I am a bit more nervous. Last year’s drought was a major stress that hurt many healthy trees and outright killed a few. Something that causes a lot of stress does not go away quickly, and can affect a life years on. This is as true with people as it is for an ash tree. To make matters worse, certain diseases and insects like to infest weakened hosts. Trees that lost leaves due to drought only to get hit again by anthracnose need to be monitored closely the rest of the year.