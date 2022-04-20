Temperatures seem to be warming up across the state, I am excited to say. We have just about six more weeks of the legislative session, and we continue to send bills to the governor’s desk for his signature.
We’ve seen some reports of the avian flu impacting our chicken and turkey flocks in Minnesota. Do not be alarmed. Our poultry is safe to eat, and since the outbreak in 2015, our farmers, Legislature and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture have worked to better understand this disease. We passed legislation last week that would give $1 million to the Agriculture Emergency Account to help fight off this disease.
As a retired colonel in the Minnesota National Guard, I commanded a brigade of 1,800 soldiers. I hope you won’t be surprised to know I appreciate and prioritize the needs of our active duty military members and veterans.
That is why last week, I signed off on HF4657. This bill will provide necessary improvements for our National Guard Readiness Centers.
Readiness Centers provide resources and education for Minnesota’s military men and women.
I also co-wrote HF4564, making veterans service organizations ADA compliant. This is an important step in making sure all our veterans have access to the resources and benefits they are entitled to.
The Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund legislation never got brought to the floor for a vote, and I was disappointed. However, the House did pass reinsurance legislation, and it was signed by the governor. This bill reauthorized the Minnesota Premium Security Plan for five years. I am glad that Republicans and Democrats were able to come together and pass this legislation before another deadline slipped away.
I am keeping an eye out on the public meetings and decisions surrounding the Highway 169/Highway 22/Highway 99 intersections. I know that this roadwork can impact so many of us.
I thank you for your support as your representative as we continue to make Minnesota the best place for us all.
Brian Pfarr, R-Le Sueur, represents District 20A in the Minnesota House of Representatives.