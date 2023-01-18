One of our first priorities this legislative session was to pass Tax Conformity with the federal tax code. This means matching our tax code with some of the changes that have been made at the federal level over the past few years.
After more than a year’s worth of changes to the Federal tax code, this bill brings our state tax code in line so that when taxpayers are filing there won’t be mismatches in credits or deductions as compared to the state. This also means some tax relief as we match cuts that have been passed in the U.S. House and Senate.
The state budget, as is the case in the first year of the biennium, continues to be the main priority this session. With a $17.6 billion dollar surplus, we must explore all the ways we can return this excess in government tax collection to the taxpayers as well as provide relief during continued inflation and economic uncertainty.
One of the first steps I am working on is to end the tax on social security in Minnesota, I have authored a bill to do so. We are one of just eleven states that tax this income for our senior citizens and removing it would mean an instant increase in their monthly finances.
Investing in Minnesota is another aspect we must focus on this session. There are multiple important infrastructure projects that should be funded. In our district, the Hwy. 282 and interstate 169 interchange in Jordan is a long-proposed overpass that would greatly improve traffic and safety in the area.
The district has changed a bit from the first time I ran for office in 2020. As you may know, redistricting happened over this past year which means that the new 22B has quite a different shape to it than the old district. In the new map, the district lost part of New Prague as well as Elko New Market. The new area in the district includes gaining a township northeast of Belle Plaine and going much farther south, around Mankato including Saint Clair, and Maddison Lake.
It is truly an honor to be back in St. Paul representing District 22B. This biennium I will be serving on the Commerce Finance and Policy, Legacy Finance, and Ways and Means committees. I look forward to working with my colleagues in this legislative session to continue building a strong Minnesota for future generations.
I always appreciate hearing from constituents and helping to solve any issues they may be facing with government. I can be reached by email at Rep.Brain.Pfarr@house.mn.gov, by phone at 651-296-7065, or by mail at 351 State Office Building, 100 Rev. Dr. Martin. Luther King Jr. Blvd, St. Paul, MN 55155.