Summer continues to race along much too quickly, packed with so many great community events. I have thoroughly enjoyed talking to so many of our neighbors about the issues that are most important to them. I am especially looking forward to the Le Sueur County Fair this weekend. Hearing from constituents and listening to their stories is one of the best parts of representing District 20A, and helps to inform what legislative goals that should be prioritized in the future.

Brian Pfarr, R-Le Sueur, represents District 20A in the Minnesota House of Representatives

