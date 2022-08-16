Summer continues to race along much too quickly, packed with so many great community events. I have thoroughly enjoyed talking to so many of our neighbors about the issues that are most important to them. I am especially looking forward to the Le Sueur County Fair this weekend. Hearing from constituents and listening to their stories is one of the best parts of representing District 20A, and helps to inform what legislative goals that should be prioritized in the future.
Inflation and the economy are still at the forefront of constituent concerns. Gas prices have declined some in the past six weeks and overall inflation was pegged at 8.5% down from its peak of over 9% at one point this summer. Recent CPI and GDP reports continue to show how price increases have drastically outpaced expectations this past year making everyday goods a more costly portion of everyone’s budget.
I was somewhat surprised to see the state’s budget forecast numbers for July showed a projected increase in revenue of another $67 million. This leads me to believe that, despite inflation, Minnesota’s overall economy is doing ok, but I’m not convinced it can be sustained if we don’t curb the cost of goods for our consumers.
I believe this revenue increase continues to be a sign that we are over-taxing our citizens and companies. Minnesota’s lowest income tax rate is currently the second highest in the nation. This past legislative session, a proposal to lower the first state income tax bracket was brought forward but never made it through the process to become tax law. I think this would be a great way to reduce the tax burden on all taxpayers in Minnesota, particularly those who are most impacted by the current inflationary environment. I hope we will be able to explore this option more in the future as a way to ease increased costs that everyone is feeling. Lowering the lowest tax bracket will put more money in every tax paying Minnesotans pocket.
Another great way to ease the tax burden on some of our most financially-limited would be to completely end the tax on social security income. Minnesota is one of 12 states which still tax Social Security benefits, and I believe it is time to end this for our seniors. Tax reform and reining in the seemingly ever-growing budget are important steps we need to take for Minnesotans who deserve to have their tax dollars spent wisely.
I hope you all continue to have an enjoyable summer. Despite not being in session, I am still at work for you. If I can be of assistance, please contact my office. I appreciate your continued trust in me as your representative.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.