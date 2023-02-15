The state government facing an $18 billion surplus that will likely be even greater when the February forecast is released in a few weeks. We need to look into ways we can invest this money into our state’s future as well as return it to the taxpayers.
Proposals such as ending the tax on social security or returning the surplus through rebate checks have unfortunately both been put on the back burner in favor of less focused spending proposals.
One such plan to overspend is in the Lunch for All program that would provide every K-12 student in Minnesota a breakfast and lunch meal at no cost to them each school day. Healthy nutrition and access to a reliable source of food are important for many students, but when Free-and-Reduced already accomplishes much of this there are better ways we could target those that may be falling through the cracks. With an estimated cost of nearly $200 million every year there are much more effective ways we could be spending these tax dollars to help students be successful.
The unchecked spending is just starting there, at least in schools we know it’s getting to the students. Another chunk of the budget surplus is being used to expand the Child Care Access Program (CCAP) which has been fraught with fraud over the past two years. A recent report from the Office of the Legislative Auditor (OLA) found that as much as 40% of the money being sent to childcare facilities through this program never made it to the children it was intended to reach instead being laundered into the pockets of those who were supposed to provide this care. Now we’re being asked to add more money into these programs all without any added oversight, and while a number of the individuals being investigated in the Feeding Our Future, fraud cases are still collecting state dollars under the CCAP program.
The governor has proposed tax increases in his budget when there are currently numerous parts of the budget that are dripping with wasteful and even fraudulent spending. Taxpayers expect better use of their money to keep our great state running smoothly and providing the quality of life they’ve come to expect. Without any sort of tax relief, it is an affront to Minnesotans that the state expects even more from them without any added assurances that oversight of their money will be improved. People need to know where their dollars are going.
Most taxpayers will agree that some amount of spending is necessary to keep the state running smoothly but that comes with the expectation that leadership in St. Paul is being good stewards of this money.
How do you think our tax dollars should be allocated? You can reach my office by email at Rep.Brain.Pfarr@house.mn.gov or by phone at 651-296-7065. Please reach out and share your thoughts on this or any other legislative concerns you have.
Brian Pfarr, R-Le Sueur, represents District 22B in the Minnesota House of Representatives.