Omnibus season has started at the state capitol and will be the start of what will be an expensive few weeks at the state capitol. The first bill up was the Omnibus Higher Education Bill. While parts of the bill such as the tuition freeze are amiable the overall 18.5% budget increase in spending makes it impossible for me to support in its current form. Unchecked spending is seemingly becoming a theme this session as a number of proposals include tax increases to fund new expenditures, even with a $17.5 billion dollar surplus.

Brian Pfarr, R-Le Sueur, represents District 22B in the Minnesota House of Representatives.

