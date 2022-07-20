With Minnesota summer in full swing, I have loved seeing everyone out and about at our community parks and events. I am already looking forward to our county fairs in the coming months.
I, like many, am staying closer to home this summer, mostly due to the cost of gasoline. The cost across the country has yet to go down and, when I am at the pump, neighbors all exchange words about the impact the cost has on their families and how it is causing us to change our summer plans.
After years of shutdowns and governmental overreach, now we cannot live our life because the government won’t commit to American energy independence. We are forced to deal with exorbitant prices to get to and from work.
Inflation is causing everything to rise in price. I have heard many times from constituents that their grocery bill has nearly doubled on some items. This is an unsustainable path for our families and needs to be addressed as soon as possible.
I am hopeful we can find an agreement on some ways to address these issues for our families. I do not believe that one-time payments to Minnesotan families are the answers we need to get legislation passed during the session to ease our taxation burdens and put more money back in your pockets every month.
I am deeply concerned with the continued lawlessness in the Twin Cities over the Fourth of July weekend. Roman candles were fired off into apartments and buildings and bottle rockets were fired from moving cars at pedestrians, this is unacceptable. Days ago, a video went viral showcasing a toddler hitting and cursing at police officers.
I am saddened that the lawlessness and disrespect of our police officers have trickled down to our youngest citizens. The disrespect of our police officers must end if we are to have any hope for law and order. We also must ensure our judges hold our criminals accountable for their actions so that we can restore law and order to our communities. When our Twin Cities judges depart from the recommended sentence for a crime to a lesser sentence 40% of the time, we will not see change, this needs to be addressed.
As a reminder, the Frontline Worker Bonus Pay applications remain open until July 22. Eligible workers can still apply online. Thank you, again, to all those who worked during the pandemic. Visit frontlinepay.mn.gov to apply. Additionally, the post-9/11 Veteran’s Service Bonus program is still accepting applications until June 30, 2024. Please visit mn.gov/mdva/resources/familyassistance/911-service-bonus.jsp to apply.
Despite not being in session, I am still at work for you. If I can be of assistance, please contact my office. I appreciate your continued trust in me as your representative.
Thank you.