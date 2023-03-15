In the past few weeks, my colleagues and I in the Republican Caucus have held several press conferences to lay out our alternative plans regarding taxes, education, and public safety. These proposals act as our alternative to what is currently being rushed through the House floor. All good legislation needs scrutiny and alternatives to make it better, these represent some of the ideas of how we as republicans might better address these issue areas.

Brian Pfarr, R-Le Sueur, represents District 22B in the Minnesota House of Representatives.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments