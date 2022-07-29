It is my honor to be running for Le Sueur County Commissioner for District 4. Teri and I have lived and raised our family in Le Sueur County for over 30 years.
My career included serving as the Le Sueur County Ag Extension agent followed by being CEO of Minnesota Pork Producers for the past 28 years. Both roles focused on serving rural Minnesota, listening, advocating, and moving to action to make things better for those I served.
No matter what situation or difference of opinion, I hold true to listening and being a voice of reason to bring forth thoughtful, effective solutions. Vibrant rural economies are critical. It takes long term relationship building and credibility to be heard when decisions are made that impact rural Minnesota. I have built those relationships at the local and state level.
My work experience included successfully advocating with State and Federal lawmakers in the areas of transportation, health, tax policy, environmental compliance, regulations, and agriculture.
An example of getting things done that had a positive impact was the Ag 2 School tax credit that reduced property taxes for ag landowners. I initiated the bill, worked with legislators and multiple organizations resulting in a reduction of ag land property taxes in relation to school district building bonds.
Advocating for small towns and our rural communities is my passion and would like to continue that work for you.
David Preisler
Le Sueur
This letter is considered a paid political endorsement.
