As we were searching for groundhogs (woodchucks) on Groundhog Day, we spotted something far rarer and more interesting. In fact, our prey was the first of its family that we’ve ever observed alive for many years, usually as a cadaver, a feline kill.
The deceased, a small mammal, had been slain near a woodpile where it was most likely on the lookout for mice, when it instead turned into the prey. (It has since been placed in a glass case at the JR Brown Center.) But on this February day, the object of our attention was short tailed, less than a foot in length, sported small ears on a slender yet blunt body, and beady little eyes.
A week before the event, our handy-dandy trail camera picked up on a mink, which had come for a midnight snack. This white creature, which sheds a brown coat in the autumn for luscious ermine winter-ware, blended in with the snow-cover beautifully. By now, you’ve guessed the subject of an old child’s ditty, “All around the cobbler’s bench, the monkey chased the weasel, the monkey thought, ‘Twas such fun,’ pop goes the weasel.” And oh, how swift weasels are.
NDNR shares with us that there are three common weasels in Minnesota: the short-tailed, the long-tailed and the least weasel. We’ll go out on a bush and call this mammal a short-tailed weasel, brown in summer, white in winter, black tip on tail, which it twitches when it runs … and oh, how it can speed — here today and gone tomorrow.
It was a matter of seconds after it popped out of a brush pile, popped under the bird feeding station, turned and popped its head from its temporary den just long enough for us to snap a blurry photo. Since then, the trail camera has kept a steady history on who and what pops into the weasel burrow. No takers.
Ready for another mystery? In 2022, our faithful photographer/trapper captured almost 150 mice of various species by February, all enjoying the bird-feeding spillage, and sleeping warmly in the nearby photography shack. This year, thus far, 10 mice.
Last year, mice in the traps began to be partially devoured by a ‘something’ while trapped. We jumped to various conclusions, until an Eastern short-tailed shrew was having a feast and became snared. Conclusion: shrews are (among other things) carnivorous, thus shrews were devouring the immobile mice. Now we wonder if the weasels were the culprits, as they too are omnivorous. Perhaps the blame might be shifted?
As to the “wing thing,” we mentioned in earlier writings the presence of myriad American robins in Le Sueur County, St. Peter and Henderson. We are speaking of thousands. During the recent frigid weather, the numbers of roosting robins have dropped considerably. Where 5,000 and more were coming to the area roost each night after sunset, numbers declined to 3,000 per night, then to less than a hundred.
Area foodstuffs have dwindled (applets from flowering crab trees especially), and the thieves, European starlings, massacre applets when those chittering black wretches arrive in huge numbers. Have the robins moved further south until real spring arrives? Have they found new roosts? Sharp-shinned and Coopers’ hawks harass them. Is there an owl in the bushes? For sure, a huge sleek black cat has been spotted under the roosts, setting the robins off into the night.
Oh, these mysteries turn one’s hair white. How many readers have ever seen a weasel?