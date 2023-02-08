As we were searching for groundhogs (woodchucks) on Groundhog Day, we spotted something far rarer and more interesting. In fact, our prey was the first of its family that we’ve ever observed alive for many years, usually as a cadaver, a feline kill.

Mink

The Near Nature writers were surprised to come across a mink in their recent search for groundhogs. (Photo courtesy of Art and Barb Straub)

