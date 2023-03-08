Happy month of March. We are going through a slow warm-up as Old Man Winter and Jack Frost are refusing to let go of their grip. The morning drives on predicted bad weather have been interesting as forecasts have either been underestimated or overpredicted. Then you must factor in the human factor which is the wild card and the individual’s comfort level at driving in snowy conditions. Thankfully our bus drivers have done a fantastic job of doing everything they can to transport our students safely.

Jim Wagner, Le Sueur-Henderson Schools Superintendent.

