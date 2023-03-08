Happy month of March. We are going through a slow warm-up as Old Man Winter and Jack Frost are refusing to let go of their grip. The morning drives on predicted bad weather have been interesting as forecasts have either been underestimated or overpredicted. Then you must factor in the human factor which is the wild card and the individual’s comfort level at driving in snowy conditions. Thankfully our bus drivers have done a fantastic job of doing everything they can to transport our students safely.
The month of March is wrapping up our winter activities and starting the spring activities. Based on the extended forecasts, we are not anticipating the spring activities of getting outside for practice and competitions for quite some time. For the first time in many years, our FFA program competed in regional competitions for the state. We had many students learning different aspects of FFA and competing with neighboring schools to earn a shot at competing at the state level. It is exciting to see this new program in the high school do so well and to have a high number of students participating. Here’s to our Future Farmers of America.
The process of building the new elementary is ramping up fast as later this month, bid proposals will be sent out for any contractor and subcontractor interested in building part of the elementary will begin. The goal is to break ground in the month of May. Staff, students, and community members have been meeting and giving input on all aspects of the building. It will be exciting to see once completed as it will be a practical and fun place for students, staff, and the communities to use.
I am looking forward to the warmer weather for many reasons. This time of year, I get excited to get into the fields and start the preparation for the planting season. Living in the valley these past two years has been an exciting time. I am always amazed at how well so many community members from both Le Sueur and Henderson work to make the school district and both communities great places to be. Thank you all for the work and commitment you have made to make that happen. Daylight savings this weekend begins that work and I can’t wait to see it and be part of it. Have a great month of March.
Jim Wagner, Le Sueur-Henderson Schools Superintendent.